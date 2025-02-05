Uzbekistan, Iran discuss implementation of interregional transport, logistics projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan and Iran discussed the implementation of interregional transport and logistics projects aimed at increasing trade volumes and enhancing economic ties, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bobur Usmonov and Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyyed Rasoul Mohajer in Tehran.

During the meeting, the sides also covered the state and prospects of bilateral relations in various fields, with particular attention given to trade and economic cooperation. Special emphasis was placed on strengthening connections between the regions of both countries.

Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bobur Usmonov visited Tehran to participate in the High-Level Committee meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).