Shell, Kazakhstan deepen cooperation on oil and gas projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 5. The heads of Samruk-Kazyna and Shell Kazakhstan discussed priority areas of cooperation and strengthening the strategic partnership within the framework of oil and gas initiatives, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Board of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" Nurlan Jakupov held a meeting with Senior Vice President and Chairman of Shell Kazakhstan Ali Al-Janabi. The parties discussed the current status and plans for the development of oil and gas projects.

Shell is a strategic partner of the holding in the oil and gas sector. The company cooperates with Samruk-Kazyna's portfolio company "KazMunayGas" within the framework of the North Caspian, Karachaganak, and CPC projects, geological exploration projects, and others.

Additionally, the parties are implementing joint charitable projects. With the support of the fund and Shell Kazakhstan, last year the "OrleTECH 3.0" project was launched to train youth with special needs in IT professions.

JSC "Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund" is a Kazakhstani investment holding established in 2008 to enhance Kazakhstan's national wealth and carry out work on modernizing its economy.

To note, Shell Kazakhstan Development B.V. was established in 1992. The organization operates in the domain of executing geophysical, geological, and various exploration services tailored for the oil and gas sector.