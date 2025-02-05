Kazakhstan ratifies agreement for cross-border industrial hub with Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 5. The Mazhilis (Kazakh Parliament’s lower house) has ratified the Agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on regulating the activities of the International Industrial Cooperation Center "Central Asia," Trend reports.

The center will serve as a hub for industrial cooperation, economic collaboration, and investment activities. Its objectives include creating favorable conditions for the development of interstate cooperative ties, integrating small and medium-sized industrial enterprises from both countries into international value chains, enhancing the competitiveness of businesses established in the center, and more.

The International Industrial Cooperation Center will consist of Kazakh and Uzbek sections, each occupying 500 square meters and operating under the jurisdiction of its respective country. The Kazakh section will be managed by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration, while the Uzbek section will be overseen by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade.

The center will be located in the border areas near the "Atameken" (Kazakhstan) and "Gulistan" (Uzbekistan) border checkpoints. These checkpoints will handle border, customs, and other types of control for individuals, vehicles, cargo, goods, and animals transported between the two parts of the center. Businesses operating within the center will be able to engage in activities aimed at fostering industrial cooperation.

The ratification of the agreement will strengthen cooperation between the two countries in manufacturing and entrepreneurship, attract investments, and improve trade and economic relations. Additionally, the agreement is expected to accelerate cargo transportation and further develop the North-South transport corridor.

To note, the document on the construction of the center was signed by both parties on November 9, 2023, in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent.