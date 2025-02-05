EIB, Transport Community talk joint efforts for sustainable transport in Western Balkans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Director of the Transport Community Permanent Secretariat Matej Zakonjšek held a meeting with Damien Sorrell, the newly appointed Head of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Regional Hub for the Western Balkans, to explore opportunities for deeper cooperation, Trend reports.

Discussions focused on aligning efforts within the framework of the EU’s Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, promoting sustainable and smart transport solutions, and advancing key infrastructure projects—particularly rail modernization.

Zakonjšek emphasized the importance of collaboration to enhance regional connectivity and mobility. “My team and I look forward to working closely with the EIB team in the region to drive sustainable growth and improve transport infrastructure,” he stated.