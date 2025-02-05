Georgian PM embarks on visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 5. The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, has departed for an official visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian government.

Kobakhidze will have an expanded format meeting with Olzhas Bektanov, the prime minister of Kazakhstan, during the two-day visit. Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, is anticipated to receive Irakli Kobakhidze.

Additionally, accompanying the head of government during the visit are his first deputy, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Bochorishvili, and other ministers.