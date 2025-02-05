Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kyrgyzstan

China, Kyrgyzstan sign joint declaration on deepening strategic partnership

Kyrgyzstan Materials 5 February 2025 11:47 (UTC +04:00)
China, Kyrgyzstan sign joint declaration on deepening strategic partnership
Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. Following high-level talks between Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov and Chinese President Xi Jinping, both leaders have signed a joint declaration on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz presidential administration.

In addition to the joint declaration, several agreements were signed, including:

- A cooperation program for the "Belt and Road Initiative" (BRI) until 2026;

- An agreement on social insurance;

- Programs for medical and laboratory assistance;

- Memorandums of understanding across various sectors, including digital economy, artificial intelligence, tourism, and ecology;

- Protocols concerning phytosanitary and veterinary requirements for exports to China;

- Memorandums of cooperation in science, technology, and poverty alleviation;

- Agreements on cooperation in construction, housing, and culture.

The two countries also addressed issues in construction, housing, and culture while engaging in a collaborative project for Kyrgyzstan’s judicial information system.

Notably, President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in China for a state visit on February 4.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more