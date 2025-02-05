Kyrgyzstan-China cooperation flourishes under Belt and Road initiative - Sadyr Zhaparov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. The Belt and Road Initiative is opening new opportunities for expanding cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China, said Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov during talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in China, Trend reports.

"In recent years, we have significantly intensified our bilateral cooperation. Evidence of this includes mutual visits at the highest and senior levels, the start of construction for the grand China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, the opening of the third border checkpoint Bedel, and the unprecedented growth in the volume of mutual trade. A number of successful joint projects have been launched, with good prospects for economic cooperation," Zhaparov emphasized.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan's national development program aligns harmoniously with the Belt and Road Initiative, creating broad prospects for trade growth, infrastructure development, and attracting investments.

The two sides discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects for trade, economic and investment interactions, as well as joint projects in energy, infrastructure, transportation, and high-tech industries. Special attention was given to strengthening partnerships in digitalization, renewable energy, and joint industrial projects.

Premier Li Qiang highlighted that China values its strategic partnership with Kyrgyzstan and is ready to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation. He emphasized the importance of joint infrastructure and investment projects and expressed support for the development of transport connections between the two countries.

In 2013, China launched the Belt and Road Initiative with the goal of improving transportation links and deepening cooperation across multiple countries.