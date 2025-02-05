Kyrgyzstan poised to participate in 'One Belt, One Road' initiative projects - Zhaparov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. President Sadyr Zhaparov confirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to participating in major projects under China’s ambitious 'One Belt, One Road' initiative during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz presidential press service.

In a statement from the service, Zhaparov reaffirmed the country’s support for China’s key global initiatives, including Global Development, Global Security, and Global Civilization. He noted that these initiatives align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and contribute to global peace and stability.

Kyrgyzstan’s President also praised the creation of a new regional cooperation framework, China – Central Asia, initiated by President Xi, and expressed his country’s support for the establishment of its Secretariat. He emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to contribute to the success of this new collaborative effort.

“Kyrgyzstan views China not only as a steadfast friend and reliable partner but also as an inspiring neighbor. China’s successful combination of reforms, visionary leadership, and respect for culture offers a model for remarkable achievements,” Zhaparov said.

During the meeting, President Xi emphasized the close ties between the two nations, pointing out that political dialogue, grounded in mutual trust, continues to strengthen.

“Our relationship has reached a new level of strategic partnership. The political dialogue between our countries, grounded in trust, continues to deepen and strengthen,” Xi remarked.

To note, Sadyr Zhaparov’s official visit to China, which began on February 4, is expected to lead to the signing of several key agreements aimed at furthering bilateral relations. Additionally, Zhaparov will take part in the opening ceremony of the 9th Winter Asian Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang, China.

The "Belt and Road" initiative, proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to enhance infrastructure and economic collaboration between China and countries across Eurasia.