EBRD discloses value of investments in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested 52 million euros in 22 projects in Kyrgyzstan in 2024, Trend reports via the bank.

Nearly 54 percent of these funds were directed towards green economy initiatives. With an additional 16.7 million euros mobilized from co-financiers, the total investment in the country’s real sector reached almost 69 million euros.

The EBRD’s Board also approved a new five-year strategy for Kyrgyzstan last year, focusing on enhancing private sector competitiveness, promoting inclusion, improving connectivity, and supporting sustainable, climate-resilient infrastructure.

Overall, since its operations began in the country 30 years ago, Kyrgyzstan has received over 1 billion euros in investments from the EBRD.

Among the funding commitments last year, the EBRD allocated 14 million euros to support the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan. This will help upgrade existing transformers and install new ones, as well as replace associated equipment in the Osh and Issyk-Kul regions.

Moreover, together with donors, the EBRD also provided 17 million euros to improve water efficiency in Kyrgyzstan. This funding will ease pressure on water resources in Kemin and Shopokov municipalities and restore wastewater treatment and sewerage facilities in Talas.

As part of the Green City action plan for Bishkek, the EBRD delivered 124 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to replace outdated diesel vehicles. These new buses will reduce harmful emissions and provide greater comfort for senior citizens, disabled passengers, and families with children.

Additionally, Demir Kyrgyz International Bank, FINCA Bank Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz Investment and Credit Bank, and Kompanion Bank joined the EBRD’s Green Economy Financing Facility III (KyrSEFF III), aimed at promoting green lending and climate-resilient technologies in the country.