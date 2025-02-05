Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 5

Business Materials 5 February 2025 10:08 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 5

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 5, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 20 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 24 moved down compared to February 4.

As for CBI, $1 equals 572,277 rials, and one euro is 593,981 rials, while on February 4, one euro was 589,141 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 5

Rial on February 4

1 US dollar

USD

572,277

573,206

1 British pound

GBP

714,448

710,153

1 Swiss franc

CHF

6231,853

627,300

1 Swedish króna

SEK

52,174

51,394

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,916

50,195

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,625

78,966

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,572

6,590

1 UAE dirham

AED

155,828

156,081

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,854,402

1,855,826

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,144

205,269

100 Japanese yens

JPY

370,267

370,530

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,496

73,553

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,486,358

1,488,840

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

399,626

392,585

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

323,275

320,343

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,647

30,484

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,925

15,947

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,744

5,746

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,219

157,474

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,685

43,742

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

357,992

354,094

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,607

152,855

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,522,013

1,524,484

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

423,220

420,283

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

469,088

469,810

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,104

19,183

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

410,584

411,676

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,384

116,590

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,929

79,057

100 Thai baht

THB

1,699,264

1,686,415

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,792

128,099

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

394,332

392,173

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

807,161

808,471

1 euro

EUR

593,981

589,141

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,831

109,673

1 Georgian lari

GEL

202,230

201,839

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,099

35,011

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,669

7,602

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,008

175,279

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,532

337,098

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

986,501

979,771

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,505

52,613

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,508

163,479

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,689

10,706

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 716,136 rials and $1 costs 689,968 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 696,630 rials, and the price of $1 totals 671,175 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 846,000–849,000 rials, while one euro is about 879,000–882,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more