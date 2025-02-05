Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 5, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 20 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 24 moved down compared to February 4.

As for CBI, $1 equals 572,277 rials, and one euro is 593,981 rials, while on February 4, one euro was 589,141 rials.

Currency Rial on February 5 Rial on February 4 1 US dollar USD 572,277 573,206 1 British pound GBP 714,448 710,153 1 Swiss franc CHF 6231,853 627,300 1 Swedish króna SEK 52,174 51,394 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,916 50,195 1 Danish krone DKK 79,625 78,966 1 Indian rupee INR 6,572 6,590 1 UAE dirham AED 155,828 156,081 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,854,402 1,855,826 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,144 205,269 100 Japanese yens JPY 370,267 370,530 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,496 73,553 1 Omani rial OMR 1,486,358 1,488,840 1 Canadian dollar CAD 399,626 392,585 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 323,275 320,343 1 South African rand ZAR 30,647 30,484 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,925 15,947 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,744 5,746 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,219 157,474 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,685 43,742 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 357,992 354,094 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,607 152,855 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,522,013 1,524,484 1 Singapore dollar SGD 423,220 420,283 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 469,088 469,810 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,104 19,183 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 410,584 411,676 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,384 116,590 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,929 79,057 100 Thai baht THB 1,699,264 1,686,415 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,792 128,099 1,000 South Korean won KRW 394,332 392,173 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 807,161 808,471 1 euro EUR 593,981 589,141 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,831 109,673 1 Georgian lari GEL 202,230 201,839 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,099 35,011 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,669 7,602 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,008 175,279 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,532 337,098 100 Philippine pesos PHP 986,501 979,771 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,505 52,613 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,508 163,479 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,689 10,706

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 716,136 rials and $1 costs 689,968 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 696,630 rials, and the price of $1 totals 671,175 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 846,000–849,000 rials, while one euro is about 879,000–882,000 rials.

