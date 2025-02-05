Azerbaijan, Mongolia explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. A government delegation from the Republic of Azerbaijan, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, visited Mongolia from February 3 through February 5, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Trend.

According to the ministry, the visit included high-level meetings between Mammadov and Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh, Minister of Roads and Transport Borkhuu Delgersaikhan, and the Mongolian President's Foreign Policy Advisor Odbayar Erdenetsogt.

During these discussions, the Mongolian side praised the visit and explored areas of mutual interest, such as high-level visits, investment opportunities, logistics, green energy, humanitarian issues, and more.

The visit also featured the second round of political consultations between the MFA of Azerbaijan and Mongolia, led by Deputy Minister Mammadov on the Azerbaijani side and Mongolian State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Munkhtushig Lkhanaajav.

Key topics during the consultations included enhancing bilateral and multilateral political ties, high-level visits, cooperation in international organizations, and collaboration in various fields such as trade, energy, mining, transportation, tourism, and more.

Additionally, the delegation participated in meetings with officials from Mongolia's economy, energy, agriculture, defense industries, and AzerGold. Presentations on investment opportunities in various sectors were held, with a focus on future cooperation.

The delegation also toured several industrial zones during the visit.