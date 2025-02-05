Pakistan’s ambassador optimistic about boost in trade with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The recently implemented Preferential Trade Agreement and the Transit Trade Agreement will hopefully lead to a greater volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and the results will begin to be seen this year, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin told Trend.

Speaking at an event dedicated to Kashmir Solidarity Day, he emphasized that these agreements are expected to encourage business cooperation between the two countries, helping businessmen grow their presence in each other's markets.

The ambassador also confirmed that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is expected to visit Azerbaijan in February.

“The visit is imminent. We are planning for a date, which will be announced shortly. We are hoping that there will be some major announcements,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Qasim Mohiuddin expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations.

“Azerbaijan is the most important country in the region, whether in trade, defense, or other areas. Both countries have a bright future ahead together,” he emphasized.

The ambassador also mentioned ongoing discussions to establish a joint Chamber of Commerce in Islamabad and shared that projects with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR state oil company are in the pipeline, with negotiations already at an advanced stage.

“Pakistan and SOCAR have a very good history. We have purchased LNG through SOCAR from Azerbaijan, and this relationship will continue to strengthen and expand,” he concluded.