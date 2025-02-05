Uzbekistan, Malaysia agree to develop roadmap for bilateral agreement implementation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan and Malaysia have agreed to prepare a roadmap for the timely and high-quality implementation of agreements reached between the two countries, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting in a narrow format between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim with the participation of official delegations.

During the negotiations, particular attention was given to practical cooperation in trade, economic, and investment sectors. To enhance trade turnover, an agreement was reached to develop a Preferential Trade Agreement, organize mutual industrial exhibitions, and adopt an Industrial Cooperation Program.

The leaders agreed to designate 2025-2026 as a period of innovative development for the Uzbek-Malaysian partnership.

Both sides noted areas for the new economic cooperation model, including petrochemicals, chemicals, electronics, the semiconductor industry, innovative manufacturing, smart agriculture, green energy, and pilgrimage tourism.

Moreover, to support cooperation projects, a special economic zone will be established in the Tashkent region under the management of a leading Malaysian company.