Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan, Malaysia agree to develop roadmap for bilateral agreement implementation

Uzbekistan Materials 5 February 2025 10:51 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, Malaysia agree to develop roadmap for bilateral agreement implementation
Photo: Uzbek president's office

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan and Malaysia have agreed to prepare a roadmap for the timely and high-quality implementation of agreements reached between the two countries, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting in a narrow format between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim with the participation of official delegations.

During the negotiations, particular attention was given to practical cooperation in trade, economic, and investment sectors. To enhance trade turnover, an agreement was reached to develop a Preferential Trade Agreement, organize mutual industrial exhibitions, and adopt an Industrial Cooperation Program.

The leaders agreed to designate 2025-2026 as a period of innovative development for the Uzbek-Malaysian partnership.

Both sides noted areas for the new economic cooperation model, including petrochemicals, chemicals, electronics, the semiconductor industry, innovative manufacturing, smart agriculture, green energy, and pilgrimage tourism.

Moreover, to support cooperation projects, a special economic zone will be established in the Tashkent region under the management of a leading Malaysian company.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more