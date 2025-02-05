Russian pharmaceutical tycoon set to expand co-op with Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 5. Vertex, a Russian pharmaceutical manufacturer, is engaging in discussions with companies in Tajikistan, Trend reports via the Russian Trade Representation.

"Vertex ranks among the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the Russian market and is in the top 10 local producers. Our portfolio includes original compositions, generics for a wide range of applications, as well as cosmetic products and vitamin complexes. Currently, one of the company's main goals is to expand its presence in the Tajikistan market and find reliable business partners," said Margarita Gubaydullina, Head of Foreign Economic Activity at Vertex, during her working meeting with Russian Trade Representative in Tajikistan Evgeny Korenkov.

Korenkov then briefed Vertex officials on the ins and outs of the Tajik market and emphasized the potential for increased pharmaceutical industry cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan.



The sides discussed opportunities to increase product shipments to Tajikistan, the benefits of participating in major exhibitions, and organizing direct cooperation with large distributors in the country.

Since 2021, the pharmaceutical business Vertex has initiated the establishment of new production facilities and has also inaugurated new analysis laboratories for quality service. The corporation approximates total investments in the advancement of Russia's pharmaceutical sector in 2021 and 2022 to be around one billion rubles. Over fifty percent of this sum was allocated for equipment, primarily producing apparatus. This was disclosed by the company's press service.

