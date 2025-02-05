President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on indexation of labor pensions

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the indexation of labor pensions, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been tasked with indexing the insurance portion of labor pensions established by the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan as of January 1, 2025, based on the annual growth rate of the average monthly nominal wage.

This applies to labor pensioners who receive service-related pension supplements—indexing the amount of these pensions along with the added supplements—and to the material assistance included in labor pensions since January 1, 2023. It also includes the amount of the registered pension capital on the insured part of the individual personal account of contributors as of January 1, 2025, in line with the annual level of the consumer price index.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was tasked with addressing issues arising from this decree.

The decree came into effect on January 1, 2025.