Azerbaijani Army holds Winter Exercise 2025 distinguished visitors day in Turkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Distinguished Visitors Day of "Winter Exercise 2025" was held in Kars, Türkiye, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The event was attended by the Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General Kanan Seyidov, Deputy Commander of the Land Forces of the Azerbaijan Army, Major General Ilgar Latifov, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, as well as representatives of the military attaché office of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Türkiye and other participating states.

Initially, participants were provided with statistical data outlining the progress of the exercise, along with an overview of the objectives and forthcoming tasks, which were displayed both on a monitor and on a map of the operational area. Additionally, briefings from officers regarding the activities of the units were facilitated through a video link.

The visitors conducted an inspection of legal informing and media management points during the execution of conditional operations.

Following the official proceedings, media representatives and visitors observed with keen interest the practical execution of various scenarios by the participants of "Winter Exercise 2025".

In line with the plan, activities were conducted to facilitate interoperability between units during operations, assess combat capabilities, oversee fire control, implement search and rescue operations, and provide combat support.

In accordance with the exercise scenario, tasks were conducted to destroy shelters, equipment, and manpower of illegal armed formations through the use of artillery installations, armored vehicles, combat aircraft, and helicopters.

Tactical airborne groups, descended from aircraft under challenging weather conditions, successfully carried out combat missions in mountainous terrain.

The military personnel of the Combined Arms Army, representing Azerbaijan in the exercise, showcased exceptional professionalism.

