Tajikistan comes out with inaugural biennial transparency report on greenhouse gas log

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 5. Tajikistan prepared its first biennial transparency report on greenhouse gas inventory for the years 1990-2022 in 2024, Trend reports via the Hydrometeorology Agency of the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan.

The report was based on data from the annual publications of the statistics agency. The initiative is a part of Tajikistan's commitments to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

-Greenhouse gas accounting was conducted across five sectors:

-Energy (CO2, CH4, N2O)

-Industrial Processes and Product Use (CO2, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons)

-Agriculture (CO2, CH4, N2O)

-Land Use, Land-Use Change, and Forestry (CO2, N2O)

-Waste (CO2, CH4, N2O)

The Government of Tajikistan, after considering the positions of ministries and agencies, approved the submission of the first biennial transparency report on greenhouse gas inventory for 1990-2022 to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Thus, Tajikistan fulfilled its obligations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement by the end of December 2024.

