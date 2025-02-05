President Ilham Aliyev signs decree allocating humanitarian aid to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan will provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid worth $1 million, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is allocated funds in the amount of $1 million in manat equivalent from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025 for the purchase and shipment of electrical equipment produced in the Republic of Azerbaijan to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan is instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.