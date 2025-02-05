Scotland's Aberdeen celebrates Azerbaijani Youth Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The event was held in the Scottish city of Aberdeen on the occasion of February 2 - Youth Day of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event, organized on the initiative of the family of Diaspora activist Billura Bayramova-Bernard and with the participation of the Azerbaijani Society at the University of Aberdeen (ASUA), showcased music, national traditions and rich cuisine of Azerbaijan.

The aim of the event, which united the Azerbaijani Diaspora, is to assemble Azerbaijani youth educated outside the country, create an opportunity for them to join the ideology of Azerbaijanism, and further strengthen the sense of national unity.

The State Committee for Work with Diaspora supported the organization of the event in line with the diaspora, youth, and cultural policy of the Azerbaijani state, the State Program for 2022-2026 on youth education in prestigious higher education institutions of foreign countries, as well as the National Cultural Concept “Culture of Azerbaijan - 2040” and the First National Action Plan for 2025-2030 within the framework of this concept. The State Committee provided ASUA with various information materials, national costumes, and flags.

Furthermore, it was noted that Diaspora activist Billura Bayramova-Bernard and ASUA regularly organize such events, contributing to the fact that young compatriots living far away from Azerbaijan do not stray far from their roots, thus stimulating the popularization of Azerbaijani culture at the international level.