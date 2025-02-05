Ammunition found in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district - Ministry of Defense (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Ammunition which used to belong to Armenian armed formations and illegal Armenian armed detachments was found during engineering work in the Karabakh region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As a result of activities conducted by the engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army, a range of military equipment was seized in the Aghdara region. The seized items included one SVD sniper rifle, one RPK-74M gun, one AK-74M assault rifle, one hand grenade launcher, two night vision devices, and one sound suppressor for a machine gun.

The necessary measures for engineering support are ongoing in the liberated territories.