Central banks of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan hold talks on monetary policy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 5. The central banks of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan exchanged experiences on explaining monetary policy, Trend reports.

A meeting was held at the National Bank of Kazakhstan with a delegation from the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. During the two-day program, participants shared experiences on communication and information policies.

Approaches to explaining key aspects of monetary policy and tools for developing official communication channels for regulators were also discussed.

Additionally, in September last year, a delegation headed by the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, visited Azerbaijan. During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the level of existing ties between the central banks of both countries, and the observed pace of sustainable development was highly appreciated. A broad exchange of views took place on the current macroeconomic situation, monetary policy, payment systems, modern financial technologies, and other areas.

In 2023, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two institutions. The document provides for expanding cooperation in the areas of monetary policy, the financial sector, payment systems, and financial technologies, exchanging experience and information, as well as organizing bilateral visits.