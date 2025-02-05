Trump calls for verified nuclear peace deal with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. U.S. President Donald Trump has called for a verified nuclear peace agreement with Iran, Trend reports.

"I want Iran to be a great and successful country, but one that cannot have a nuclear weapon. Reports that the United States, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens, are greatly exaggerated.

I would much prefer a verified nuclear peace agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper. We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed. God Bless the Middle East," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier today, President Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) aimed at reinstating maximum pressure on Iran, blocking its path to nuclear weapons, and countering its influence abroad.