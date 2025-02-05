“Expand your travel experiences with the Birbank Miles Dark Card!”: Now, travel is more comfortable and advantegous

Birbank Private continues to offer its clients exclusive services and unique privileges. In collaboration with PASHA Travel and Visa, Birbank Private introduces new enhancements to the Birbank Miles Dark card, providing travel enthusiasts with more comfortable and cost-effective travel opportunities.

Birbank Miles Dark users can now redeem the miles they earn through payments made via PASHA Travel not only for flight tickets but also for hotel bookings, tour reservations, CIP/VIP lounge access, fast-track services, visa assistance, and car rentals. The card also grants its holders access to luxury transfer services, discounts, and travel-related consultations in cities like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and others.

One of the latest newness includes gift cards available to customers. Clients can now gift Visa Infinite cards, which combine all the features of Birbank Private, offering cashback or miles as part of their benefits.

Additionally, Birbank Private customers can not only benefit from the privileges of the Visa concierge service but also contact their personal managers to order these privileges through the assistant service. This service provides customers with the advantage of online access to various services, such as transfers, fast-track passes, and access to CIP lounges.

These new offerings were presented to clients during the event held under the slogan“Expand your travel experiences with the Birbank Miles Dark Card!” The event commenced with an opening speech by Farid Hidayatzada, Board member of Birbank and Chief Corporate Sales Officer, and continued with presentations by Rufat Baghirov, Chief Revenue Officer of PASHA Travel, Nurlan Hajiyev, Visa’s Senior Director and Country Manager for Azerbaijan, and brand ambassador Andrey Burlutsky. The representatives provided detailed insights into the product's advantages and answered guests’ questions. Additionally, it was announced that a new Birbank Private branch had been opened for customer use.

Birbank, which prioritizes customer satisfaction, will now offer its personalized banking services under the Birbank Private brand. Birbank Private is an exclusive service that provides clients with tailored solutions, reliable financial management, and high-level support to meet their financial needs efficiently and comfortably.

For more information about Birbank Private services, please visit https://private.birbank.az/.