Tajikistan hosts roundtable to review Azerbaijan's COP29 outcomes

Photo: Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan,

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 5. The round table dedicated to the results of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was held in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the Committee on Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan in cooperation with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and UNICEF.

The purpose of the roundtable was to review the outcomes of COP29, analyze how these outcomes may affect climate finance, and propose steps to prepare for the next conference - COP30. The event was attended by representatives of ministries, agencies, experts, and development partners.

The meeting featured two reports. The first one was devoted to the results of Tajikistan's national pavilion at COP29, and the second one to the impact of the conference results on climate finance from international partners.

The discussion emphasized the importance of strengthening the results achieved at COP29 and preparing for COP30.

The participants found that better coordination, strategic planning, and mobilization of international support are necessary for the successful implementation of Tajikistan's climate goals.

To note, the COP29 conference held in Azerbaijan last November was notable for its important decisions:

- A new key annual funding mobilization target of $300 billion was set, tripling the previous target of $100 billion;

- the Loss and Damage Fund was operationalized;

- negotiations on establishing robust carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement were finalized.