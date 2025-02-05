Kyrgyzstan, China forge energy-propelling deal

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. Investment agreements in the field of energy were signed during the state visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov to China, Trend reports via the administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

Thus, an investment agreement was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Chinese company Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. The document provides for the construction and operation of a wind power plant with a capacity of 300 MW on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Furthermore, another investment agreement with “Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd.” has been concluded, which is aimed at creating a solar power plant with a capacity of 300 MW.

“These agreements open new prospects for energy cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China, contributing to the development of renewable energy sources, attracting investment, and strengthening the energy security of the republic,” the information notes.

Regarding bilateral economic relations between these nations, China has become a main trading and economic partner with Kyrgyzstan. In 2022, China constituted 37 percent of Kyrgyzstan's overall commerce, significantly surpassing other nations. China is the primary bilateral creditor of Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan participates in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), perceiving it as a chance to enhance foreign direct investment, modernize transportation infrastructure, and establish improved linkages with Europe and China. It is also engaged in China's Digital Silk Road Initiative, which methodically enhances its high-tech collaboration with China.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel