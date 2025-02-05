"Azerbaijan Children Hotline" publishes results for 2024

Service supported by Azercell handled over 3500 inquiries throughout the year

In 2024, the "Azerbaijan Children Hotline" providing round-the-clock support to children and their families received 3635 inquiries.

Throughout the year, hotline support specialists held individual consultations with 140 families, facilitating social and psychological rehabilitation programs for children. Additionally, they provided essential legal, psychological, and social support. In response to incoming inquiries, urgent visits were made to 62 schools and family residences.

The majority of inquiries were related to children's rights protection, psychological support, and social issues. Of the total inquiries, 1090 concerned legal matters, 618 were related to psychological issues, 364 addressed social concerns, 290 were related to education, and 73 to healthcare. The remaining requests covered general inquiries, service-related questions, and other topics.

The service was accessed by a diverse range of individuals. A total of 1,999 inquiries were made by male callers, while 1236 by female callers, while 400 individuals chose to remain anonymous. In terms of age distribution, 2799 inquiries came from individuals over 18 years old, 436 from children under 18, while the rest remained anonymous.

The service actively collaborates with relevant government agencies and non-governmental organizations. It also implements educational initiatives to raise public awareness, increase engagement with the hotline, and ensure accessibility for children and teenagers.

The "Children Hotline" can be reached at any time of the day by dialing the short number 116111, as well as through the mobile numbers +994 50 680 22 80, +994 51 580 22