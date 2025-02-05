Azerbaijan, Somalia negotiate cooperation within international organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijani delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev held several meetings to expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, humanitarian, and other spheres, as well as continuing high-level cooperation relations existing within international organizations on February 4-5, 2025, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The delegation met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Salah Jama, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Dahir Shire Mohamed, Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah, Minister of Education, Culture and Higher Education Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir, Director of the National Agency for Identification and Identification of Somali Nationalities, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

In the course of the meetings, it was noted that contacts between the two countries have intensified in recent years, and this has played a useful role in discussing the prospects for cooperation. It was also emphasized that there is potential for developing cooperation in several areas, including oil and gas, green energy, agriculture, fisheries, humanitarian, and educational spheres, as well as the importance of developing a bilateral legal framework in relevant areas.

The first meeting of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia was also held within the framework of the visit. The meeting was chaired by Yalchin Rafiyev from the side of Azerbaijan and Ali Mohamed Omar, State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation from the side of Somalia. Bilateral political and economic issues, cooperation within the UN, Non-Aligned Movement, OIC, and other international organizations were discussed during the political consultations.

The Azerbaijani delegation included representatives of the Ministries of Defense, Defense Industry, Energy, Science and Education, Economy, Agriculture, State Agency for Citizens' Services, and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

