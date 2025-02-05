PASHA Holding hosted Azerbaijan’s first regional LEGIS Legal Forum (PHOTO)

On February 5, 2025, the LEGIS Legal Forum, organized by PASHA Holding and its subsidiaries, successfully concluded, bringing together legal professionals, experts, and industry leaders.

As the first event of its kind in Azerbaijan, the forum gathered government officials, private sector representatives, and more than 500 legal professionals.

The forum aimed to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors in legal matters, provide a platform for knowledge exchange among legal professionals, discuss key legislative reforms, and assess existing legal gaps.

The opening ceremony featured speeches from the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Mikayil Jabbarov, the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Farid Ahmadov, the Head of the Department of Legislation and Legal Policy at the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Gunduz Karimov, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan -Kamran Aliyev, the Chair of the Committee on Legal Policy and State Building of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Ali Huseynli, the Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding - Jalal Gasimov, and the Director of Group Legal and Compliance at PASHA Holding -Aytaj Gasimova.

Jalal Gasimov, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding, emphasized the significance of the forum:

“For the first time, a legal forum of this scale is being held in our country, and it is both a great honor and a source of pride for us to be its initiator and organizer.”

The forum featured insightful speeches from global and local speakers. Discussions covered legal aspects of public-private sector cooperation, the growing role of arbitration mechanisms, the strengthening of regulatory frameworks, and the impact of technology on the legal field.

Participants exchanged views on the challenges facing modern legal systems, innovative solutions, the development of the digital ecosystem, and the integration of law with emerging technologies.

One of the most remarkable moments of the forum was the participation of the robot Sophia, who demonstrated how law and innovation can evolve together to shape the legislation of the future.

The LEGIS Legal Forum opened new perspectives in the legal field, fostered knowledge and experience sharing, and laid a strong foundation for future collaborations.