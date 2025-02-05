Azerbaijan to embellish Shahbulag Fortress with tourism infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The tourist infrastructure will be established on the territory of Shahbulag village of Aghdam district, Trend reports.

According to information, restoration works will be carried out related to the Shahbulag fortress and tourist infrastructure will be built around it.

The relevant work has already started in this regard in the Reserve Management Center of the State Agency for Tourism. According to its forecasts, the cost of the mentioned works will amount to 3.8 million manat ($2.2 million).

To note, Shahbulag fortress, located 10 kilometers away from Aghdam city, near Shahbulag village, was built in 1751-1752 by Panahali Khan, the founder of Karabakh Khanate. The monument, known in scientific literature as “Shahbulag Castle”, was the inner fortress of a large castle complex. The complex consisted of dwellings, a bazaar, a bathhouse, and a mosque. Shahbulag Fortress was the administrative center of the Karabakh Khanate before Panahali Khan built the Shusha Fortress.