Azerbaijani Energy Minister set to attend inaugural Istanbul Energy Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov is set to attend the inaugural Istanbul Energy Forum, scheduled for November 22 in Türkiye’s Istanbul, Trend reports.

The minister’s visit to Türkiye comes at the invitation of Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, Shahbazov will take part in discussions during the session titled "Challenges and Opportunities for a Sustainable Future." In addition to the forum's activities, the Minister will also hold bilateral meetings.

The Istanbul Energy Forum, organized by the Anadolu Agency under the auspices of Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, will focus on the theme "Common Future, Common Goals."

The forum will bring high-ranking officials responsible for energy from various countries, civil society representatives, international organizations, academics, and business leaders under one roof.

Key topics will include regional energy goals, Türkiye's role in ensuring natural gas supply security, as well as issues like financing energy transformation, energy resources, technological development, and other regional and international energy matters. The forum aims to provide a platform for global dialogue on these critical issues.

