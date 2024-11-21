Azerbaijan amplifies fiscal allocations for procurement of meat imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan brought in 48,200 tons of meat from January through October 2024, making sure to keep plates full throughout the year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that the expenses on poultry meat imports have significantly increased, amounting to $104.8 million.

Azerbaijan's meat imports saw a significant increase in both volume and value during the reporting period. The country imported 13,400 tons more meat than in the same period last year, reflecting a 38.5 percent rise.

In terms of value, imports grew by 34.8 million, marking a 49.7 percent increase.

In the grand scheme of things, the price tag on meat imports made up a mere 0.63 percent of Azerbaijan's total import spending during this stretch of time.

