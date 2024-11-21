COP29 demonstrates collective efforts in achieving ambitious climate goals - board member

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. COP29 has demonstrated the ability to unite all participants in the pursuit of ambitious climate goals, said Jean Baderschneider, member of the COP29 Advisory Council and board member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

Speaking in a press conference held by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Baderschneider expressed special gratitude to the COP29 presidency for creating a platform to discuss the role of the private sector in scaling up climate financing.

"This is an important step forward that lays a solid foundation for further action," she said.

Baderschneider emphasized that rapidly scaling up climate finance is crucial to achieving global climate targets.

"You can propose thousands of recommendations, but without the financial resources to implement them, they will remain just on paper. Accelerated climate financing is the foundation for achieving our goals," she noted.

She also pointed out that government and multilateral efforts alone are insufficient to address the climate challenges, highlighting the critical role of the private sector.

"The partnership between the public and private sectors will be a decisive factor in implementing climate initiatives and accelerating the transition to a sustainable future," Baderschneider added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel