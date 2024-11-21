Azerbaijan tallies import of electric vehicles for 10M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan imported 2,592 units of electric vehicles from January through October of this year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that the total value of these vehicles amounted to $104.23 million.

This marks an increase of 167 units (6.9 percent) compared to the same period last year and a rise of $5.9 million (6.04 percent) in value compared to the previous year.

To note, during the reporting period, Azerbaijan also imported 12,529 units of vehicles with internal combustion engines and electric engines, excluding those capable of charging from an external power source, with a total value of $314.45 million.

Additionally, during this period, 6,457 vehicles with both electric and internal combustion engines, capable of being charged from external sources, were imported into the country, with a total value of $205.69 million.

