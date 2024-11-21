Jeyhun Bayramov discusses regional and bilateral issues with Uzbekistan's Bakhtiyor Saidov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. A telephone conversation took place today between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Trend reports.

During the call, Minister Bayramov congratulated his counterpart on his reappointment as Foreign Minister and wished him continued success in his role.

The two officials exchanged views on key areas of cooperation within the framework of the fraternal, friendly, and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. They also discussed the current regional situation and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing collaboration and mutual support on international platforms.