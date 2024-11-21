OTS launches union of associations of international road carriers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The founding meeting of the heads of national associations of road carriers from member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place in Istanbul, Türkiye, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA).

The primary issue discussed at the meeting was the establishment of the Union of Associations of International Road Carriers in the Turkic Region (OTS-URTA).

The participants were all on the same page when it came to backing the decision to form the union.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Habib Hasanov, head of ABADA.

ABADA - Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association Public Union is a non-commercial legal institution based on volunteers and member rights that operates across the country. The association represents international road transport carriers locally and internationally with years of experience and a good reputation. The Union is the only Azerbaijani carrier association with nearly 30 years of international road transport experience.

To note, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

