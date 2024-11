BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan held today another currency auction, Trend reports referring to the regulatory authority.

According to the information, the demand at the auction amounted to $74.6 million and was fully satisfied.

The average weighted exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the US dollar amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD based on the auction results.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel