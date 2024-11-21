Biodiversity and climate issues urge united front from COP29 nations - COP28 official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. In response to the climate issue and the dwindling biodiversity, I demand that the world come together at COP29, said Hana Alhashimi, Chief Negotiator for COP28, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event titled "From Baku TO Belem: Joint Mitigation and Adaptation Amazon Regional Mechanism for the Integral and Sustainable Management of Forests," Alhashimi highlighted the critical role of nature and ecosystems in addressing climate change.

"The dialogue on ecosystem preservation and sustainable natural resource management began in July during the ministerial meeting on climate action in Wuhan, China. It is a tremendous honor to co-host this important event here at COP29, alongside Azerbaijan, Brazil, and Bolivia. Such discussions deepen our understanding of the role nature plays in achieving climate goals and sustainable development targets, including combating deforestation and preserving biodiversity," she said.

Alhashimi also emphasized that the consensus reached at COP28 in Dubai confirmed the need to incorporate all available solutions across all sectors and systems.

"The first global review's results, which set the goal of halting deforestation by 2030, underscored the importance of nature and ecosystems. Forests are the lungs of our planet. Forest management will be a key element in achieving our climate targets and maintaining vital ecosystem services," she added.

She added that the designation of 2024 as the Year of Environmental Sustainability represents a significant turning point for sustainable development.

"I urge countries to unite in the fight against biodiversity loss and the climate crisis. We are committed to success and ready to work toward results here in Baku, Belem, and other regions. Only by joining forces at the international level can we achieve sustainable development and climate stability. Ecosystem preservation, including forests, oceans, and the cryosphere, must become a central part of the global climate agenda," Alhashimi concluded.

