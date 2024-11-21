Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry to hold auction for placing medium-term bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction to place medium-term coupon government bonds of Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry on November 28, Trend reports via BSE.

The BSE will organize the order collection for the auction from 10:00 (GMT+4) to 11:00 (GMT+4), in accordance with its trading rules.

Details of the bond issuance parameters are as follows:

Type of government bond Coupons, medium-term, government bonds ISIN security code AZ0201070361 Issue volume 80 million manat ($47 million) Nominal value 100 manat Bond circulation term 1092 days Interest charges May 29, 2025, November 27, 2025,

May 28, 2026, November 26, 2026, May 27, 2027,

November 25, 2027. Interest rate (if applicable) 9 percent Payment Date 25.11.2027 Underwriter "PAŞA Kapital İŞ" CJSC

At the auction, non-competitive bids will be accepted, provided that they do not exceed 20 percent of the total bond issuance.

Furthermore, the issuer may choose not to accept these bids if the volume of orders for the purchase of bonds placed by auction participants is below 20 percent of the total bonds offered by the issuer at the auction. During the auction, the volume of bonds offered by the issuer may be increased by up to 50 percent if demand for government bonds exceeds supply and the price is acceptable to the issuer.

Interested parties wishing to participate in the auction can contact investment companies that are members of the exchange. Contact details for exchange members can be found on the BSE website (www.bfb.az) in the "Participants" section.

