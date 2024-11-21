COP29 holds event focused on fostering inclusivity in pursuit of ecosystem (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. A parallel event titled "Inclusivity for a Green World" was held at the National NGO Forum pavilion in the Green Zone as part of the COP29 in Azerbaijan’s Baku on November 20, 2024, Trend reports.

The event, organized by the Union of Disabled People Organizations as part of their project to address the challenges posed by climate change to people with physical disabilities, covered critical topics.

These included the impact of climate change on individuals with disabilities, emergency response in high-risk situations, ongoing challenges, and potential solutions.

Parvana Veliyeva, member of the COP29 Organizing Committee and board member of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, emphasized the importance of legislative initiatives to ensure the rights of people with disabilities.

The session also provided an opportunity for the audience to ask questions and engage in discussions.

The parallel event was part of a project by the Union of Disabled People Organizations in Azerbaijan, the winner of the "COP29: International Initiatives" grant competition, jointly organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the State Support Agency for NGOs.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will run until November 22, opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11.

The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) on climate finance.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel