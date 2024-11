BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Two items have been added to the list of information systems and resources which must be connected to the e-government portal, Trend reports.

The corresponding decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, this list has included the State Register of Medicines and the Tracking and Tracing System of Medicines.

