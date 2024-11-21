Mere minuscule percentage of climate financing supports women’s initiatives - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Only two percent of climate project funding is allocated to initiatives focused on supporting women, Ismail Serageldin, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, said at a press conference organized by the Center, Trend reports.

"The statistics are alarming: women make up 4 out of 5 fatalities in climate disasters and are 14 times more likely to be affected by them than men. Yet, funding for initiatives that address women’s specific needs remains critically low," he said.

Serageldin emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation with international organizations, such as UN Women, and increasing investments in gender-focused climate projects.

To address these issues, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, in collaboration with UN Women, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), organized a series of panel discussions aimed at developing strategies to promote gender equality in climate policies, the co-chair noted.

"Climate change is not gender-neutral, and to effectively tackle it, the needs of women must be considered. There is an urgent need to mobilize resources and rethink global approaches, ensuring that women—who are the foundation of resilient communities—are not left out of climate solutions," Serageldin added.

