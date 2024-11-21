ExxonMobil to invest $200M in advanced recycling expansion in Texas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. ExxonMobil has announced plans to invest over $200 million to expand its advanced recycling operations at its facilities in Baytown and Beaumont, Texas, Trend reports.

According to the producer, the investment is part of the company’s broader strategy to increase recycling rates and divert plastic waste from landfills. The new operations are expected to be up and running by 2026, with the goal of significantly enhancing ExxonMobil’s global recycling capacity to 1 billion pounds per year by 2027.

The expansion will add 350 million pounds of recycling capacity annually at Baytown and Beaumont, increasing ExxonMobil’s total advanced recycling capacity to 500 million pounds per year.

The company’s Baytown facility, which began operations in 2022, is one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in North America and has already processed over 70 million pounds of plastic waste by October 2024. ExxonMobil has also partnered with Cyclyx, a joint venture established in 2021, to improve plastic waste collection and sorting, further advancing the company’s efforts to tackle global plastic waste challenges.