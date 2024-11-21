Azerbaijan aims for balanced solutions at COP29 decisions - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan is working towards achieving a balanced package of solutions at COP29, which includes adaptation, mitigation, climate finance, and gender considerations, said Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event titled "From Baku to Belem: Joint mitigation and adaptation Amazon Regional Mechanism for the integral and sustainable management of forest," Taghiyeva emphasized the importance of international collaboration in tackling climate change.

"As the COP29 presidency and part of the Troika of presidencies, we aim to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C within reach by significantly enhancing international cooperation and boosting ambitions. The preservation and restoration of tropical forests are central to our 'Mission 1.5°C' roadmap.

In this context, the Troika organized a high-level event in July this year to support the conservation, protection, and restoration of forests, carbon sinks, and reservoirs, while also fostering synergies between biodiversity and climate. This event was held on the sidelines of the Climate Action Ministerial in Wuhan, China.

At COP29, we have reached another significant milestone. The parties made a key decision on the work program for non-market-based approaches, as outlined in Article 6.8 of the Paris Agreement, creating new opportunities for countries to collaborate within the framework of their national climate plans. Azerbaijan is committed to achieving a balanced package of solutions at COP29 that encompasses adaptation, mitigation, climate finance, and gender considerations," she said.