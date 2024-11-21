Azerbaijan, Russia view enhancing collaborative synergies within international frameworks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Sahiba Gafarova, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, currently in St. Petersburg (Russian Federation) to attend the 57th plenary session of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA CIS) and the Council, met with Valentina Matviyenko, the Chair of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, on November 21, the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

During the meeting, the two sides shot the breeze about the ties that bind their countries and parliaments. They also deliberated on collaborative opportunities between Azerbaijani and Russian parliamentarians in international organizations, particularly within the context of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS).

