President Mirziyoyev approves composition of new Cabinet of Uzbekistan

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 21. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has approved the composition of the new Cabinet, with all ministers and deputy prime ministers retaining their positions, Trend reports.

According to the presidential decree, Deputy Prime Ministers Achilbay Ramatov, Jamshid Kuchkarov, Jamshid Khodjayev, and Zulayho Mahkamova will continue in their roles, with Kuchkarov also serving as the Minister of Economy and Finance.

Laziz Kudratov continues as the Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade, and Botir Zohidov remains as the Minister of Employment and Poverty Reduction. Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov stays on as Minister of Agriculture, while Shavkat Khamraev retains his role as Minister of Water Resources.

Sherzod Hidoyatov will continue as Minister of Construction and Housing and Communal Services, and Ilkhom Makhkamov remains the Minister of Transport. Jurabek Mirzamahmudov continues his work as Minister of Energy, and Bobir Islamov holds his position as Minister of Mining and Geology.

Sherzod Shermatov remains in his role as Minister of Digital Technologies, while Aziz Abduhakimov stays as the Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change. Asilbek Khudayarov continues as Minister of Health, and Khilola Umarova stays as Minister of Preschool and School Education. Konratbay Sharipov will continue his work as Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation.

Adham Ikramov remains as Minister of Sports, Ozodbek Nazarbekov continues as Minister of Culture, and Akbar Tashkulov retains his position as Minister of Justice. Bakhtiyor Saidov continues his role as Minister of Foreign Affairs, while Abdulla Kuldashev remains Minister of Emergency Situations. Pulat Bobojonov stays as Minister of Internal Affairs, and Bakhodir Kurbanov continues as Minister of Defense.

The decree confirms that the head of Karakalpakstan will remain part of the Cabinet as per the Constitution. Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov will supervise the implementation of the presidential decree.

On October 27 Uzbekistan held election to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of the country and to local kengashes (councils) of people's deputies.