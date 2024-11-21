Prevention of deforestation and forest degradation requires unified strategy - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. A joint strategy combining mitigation and adaptation measures is crucial to halt deforestation and forest degradation by the year 2030, said Umayra Taghiyeva, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event titled "From Baku to Belem: Joint mitigation and adaptation Amazon Regional Mechanism for the integral and sustainable management of forest," Taghiyeva emphasized the forest’s unique biodiversity.

"The Amazon forests are critical carbon sinks and a unique repository of biodiversity. Their preservation is vital not only for local communities but for the entire world. To achieve this goal, we support inclusive approaches based on the participation of local communities and principles of justice and sustainability, addressing forests, water resources, and biodiversity. However, we face significant challenges.

Deforestation and climate change threaten this invaluable resource, which is essential for global climate stability. This leads to major regional and global changes, such as altered rainfall patterns and rising temperatures. In response to these challenges and in line with the results of the first global analysis, we emphasize the need for united strategies focused on mitigation and adaptation to stop deforestation and forest degradation by 2030. We must address this urgent challenge with collective efforts," she noted.

