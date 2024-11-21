Azerbaijan counts its gas exports volume for 10M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan's natural gas exports reached over 21.3 billion cubic meters in the first 10 months of this year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that the total value of these exports was $6.84 billion.

This represents a 6.9 percent decrease in volume and a significant 44.2 percent drop in value compared to the same period in the previous year.

Despite the decline, natural gas still accounted for 30.11 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports during the reporting period.

