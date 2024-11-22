Azerbaijan-Türkiye energy cooperation in focus of Istanbul forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was discussed at the Istanbul Energy Forum, with the participation of Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, Trend reports.

The meetings were held in bilateral, trilateral, and quadrilateral formats.

During the bilateral talks, Minister Shahbazov congratulated Minister Bayraktar on the successful hosting of the forum and the 50th anniversary of the BOTAŞ company, while also thanking Türkiye for its participation in COP29.

Discussions focused on priority issues and prospects for bilateral energy cooperation between the two countries.

"The sides highlighted the development of joint projects related to the supply of green energy and gas to Türkiye and onwards to Europe. Opinions were exchanged on the current status of bilateral projects, the final stage of the construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline, and the upcoming 4th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum.

In the trilateral format, with the participation of Türkiye’s Minister Bayraktar and Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov, discussions were held on expanding cooperation in the gas sector and enhancing gas supply capabilities.

Notably, more than 1.4 billion cubic meters of gas were exported from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria and other European countries over the first nine months of this year.

In the field of green energy, a quadrilateral meeting took place with the involvement of Minister Bayraktar, Georgia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili, and Minister Malinov.

The current status of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe green energy corridor project through Nakhchivan was reviewed. The potential for delivering renewable energy from the Caspian Sea and Central Asia to Europe via various routes through Georgia and Türkiye was also assessed. The four countries agreed to take appropriate steps to enhance cooperation in the field of green energy," the statement said.