COP for Hope: COP29 in Baku shines as exceptionally noteworthy event - Ismail Serageldin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. As part of COP29 in Baku, Trend News Agency proudly presents COP for Hope, a special project offering an unparalleled platform to hear from world leaders and trailblazers in politics, economics, science, and ecology, all united by a shared commitment to addressing today’s pressing climate challenges.

Today, we are honored to speak with the co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin

In an exclusive interview with Trend, Serageldin praised the ongoing COP29 in Baku, calling it “an outstanding event.”

"Over 70,000 participants have gathered for this conference, and everything has been organized at the highest level. The logistics are carefully planned, and events are running smoothly without delays. The atmosphere here is incredibly vibrant, with numerous meetings and discussions taking place," he said.

Serageldin articulated a positive outlook regarding the anticipated deliverables of COP29, highlighting the conference's efficacy in aggregating global stakeholders in a singular venue.

"This is a very dynamic conference that has united the entire world here, which I find truly impressive," Serageldin added.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will run until November 22, opened on November 11 at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The event is the largest organized by Azerbaijan to date and is the first time the region has hosted the event in Azerbaijan.

The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) on climate finance.

The COP29 chairmanship has launched 14 initiatives that include linkages between climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals, including green energy corridors, green energy storage, harmony for climate resilience, clean hydrogen, methane reduction in organic waste, action on green digital technologies, and other topics.

