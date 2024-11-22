Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. In line with the "State Program for Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027," the State Energy Service is progressing with the reconstruction of electrical substations, Trend reports via the service.

Reconstruction efforts are in full swing at the Julfa substation, a vital cog in the wheel that was built back in the late 1990s, boasting a voltage capacity of 132/110/10 kV.

Not too long ago, a second power transformer boasting a capacity of 16 MVA and a rating of 110/35/10 kV has been added to the substation's roster. This will keep the lights on for consumers in the city of Julfa and the neighboring villages of Yaychi and Dize.

Moreover, a 132 kV Julfa-Julfa power line will also be hooked up to the substation.

