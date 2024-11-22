Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)

Oil&Gas Materials 22 November 2024 14:29 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. In line with the "State Program for Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027," the State Energy Service is progressing with the reconstruction of electrical substations, Trend reports via the service.

Reconstruction efforts are in full swing at the Julfa substation, a vital cog in the wheel that was built back in the late 1990s, boasting a voltage capacity of 132/110/10 kV.

Not too long ago, a second power transformer boasting a capacity of 16 MVA and a rating of 110/35/10 kV has been added to the substation's roster. This will keep the lights on for consumers in the city of Julfa and the neighboring villages of Yaychi and Dize.

Moreover, a 132 kV Julfa-Julfa power line will also be hooked up to the substation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan buys additional power transformer for its Julfa substation (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more